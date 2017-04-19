We usually expect a tennis match to get interrupted because of rain, bad lighting, or in some cases a player requiring treatment. But the most bizarre incident took place during a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the 2017 Sarasota Open recently.

The two Americans were in the middle of their second set in the first-round match in Florida. And as Tiafoe was getting ready to serve, he stopped and looked up and started smiling as he heard a couple having sex in the background. A women's moan was heard from across the court which distracted both players.

While Tiafoe was busy laughing and trying to get himself together, his opponent Krueger went over to the chair umpire, took a tennis ball and smashed it to the place the noise was coming from. Initially, commentator Mike Cation thought it was from someone's phone in the crowd.

"Well, that is the most bizarre situation. I don't know how to put this, folks, but somebody's phone is going off in the stands ... and it was an adult video," Cation said.

Later the noise stopped and the players continued with the match. But seconds later the moan continued and then Cation realised the noise was not from a phone.

"No, that's not a phone, that's an apartment across the lake. Oh my God," Cation said.

As the noise kept getting louder, 19 year old American Tiafoe, the budding star, screamed: "It can't be that good."

The incident did delay the tennis match a little, but it also brought smiles to audience as one mom was seen gesturing her son to plug his ears.

Tiafoe had a happy ending as he defeated his fellow American Krueger in straight sets winning 6-3, 6-2.

Checkout the whole incident in this video right here.