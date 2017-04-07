The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched 2017 Himalayan motorcycle 1, 60,500, ex-showroom, Delhi. The updated version of the adventure bike gets BS-IV complaint engine with fuel injection technology.

Royal Enfield dealers have started accepting bookings for the new version for a token amount of Rs 5,000. Dealers have assured the delivery of new FI version in the second week of May, 2017, reports NDTV Auto.

What's Fuel Injection System?

The fuel injection system atomises the fuel through a small nozzle under high pressure. The system ensures smoother and more consistent and quick throttle response, hassle-free cold starting and easier adjustment to the ambient temperatures. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and less maintenance.

Fi tech aside, the 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine comes without changes in power figures. The mill develops 24.5bhp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm torque between 4,000 and 4,500rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Built on double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in house company Harris Performance, Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets 300mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190mm in length, 840mm in width, and 1,360mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm. The Himalayan is offered in Granite Grey and Snow White colour options.

Along with Himalayan, Royal Enfield has also updated its Bullet range (Bullet 500, Bullet 350 and Bullet ES) with fuel injection engine. The fuel supply in the Bullet was earlier taken care of by carburettor. Apart from Fi, the Bullet 500 continues to be powered by a 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.