Confirming the arrival of the fuel injection equipped version of the Himalayan motorcycle in India, Royal Enfield has updated the model on the company's India website. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to announce the launch of the new Himalayan soon.

According to the details on the website, the only change in the Himalayan seems to be the fuel injection. The ABS could have given a miss, considering the price tag of the adventure motorcycle. The Chennai-based bike maker is already exporting FI and ABS fitted Himalayan units to the UK and North America from India.

Although there is no word on the change in the price tag of the Himalayan FI in India as of now, it is likely to go up by about Rs 10,000. Currently, the 400cc purpose built motorcycle is being retailed at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The website has also removed the weight of the Himalayan.

Powering the Himalayan is a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine tuned to dish out 24.5bhp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm torque between 4,000 and 4,500rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. It will continue as it is for now.

The Himalayan, which is built on a new double-cradle chassis, designed by Royal Enfield-owned Harris Performance, rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets 300mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper.The Himalayan measures 2,190mm in length, 840mm in width, and 1,360mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm.

The motorcycle is offered in the Granite Grey and Snow White colour options.