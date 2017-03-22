German luxury carmaker Porsche has launched the second generation of the sporty four-door, four-seater, family Grand Tourer, the Panamera in India at Rs 1.93 crore, ex-showroom Mumbai. The new Panamera for India comes only with Turbo mill and three iterations -- Turbo (Rs 1.93 crore), Turbo Sport Turismo (Rs 1.97 crore) and Turbo Executive (Rs 2.05 crore).

Porsche had introduced the new Panamera globally last year at an event in Berlin, Germany, while the long wheelbase Turbo Executive was debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2016.

The second-generation Panamera is based on Volkswagen Group's new MSB platform, which is developed by Porsche. The new platform that uses aluminium has resulted in a nearly 70kg weight loss over the predecessor. The car is nearly 35mm longer and wider and taller by nearly 5mm. The wheelbase has been stretched by 30mm than the model it replaces.

All three variants are powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces 542bhp of power and 770Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox (PDK II). Despite having the same engine, the variants have a different 0-100kmph time. Panamera Turbo requires 3.7 seconds to hit 100kmph, while the Turbo Executive and Turbo Sport Turismo need 3.9 seconds and 3.8 seconds, respectively.

An optional port Chrono Package will bring down the 0-100kmph time by 0.2 seconds. All three models will keep on accelerating till top speed of 306kmph.

The second-generation of the Panamera has an evolved design from the previous model without major changes to the basic silhouette. The car looks sharper with the addition of LED headlamps in the front. The prominent character lines on the sloping bonnet add mass. The newly designed rear features horizontal LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, and muscular rear bumper with the quad exhaust system.

The new Panamera also boasts of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) via WLAN to provide access to the radio, media, navigation system, and other vehicle functions. The interior also gets smartphone-like user interfaces and configurable LED screens, along with the new 12.3-inch touchscreen.