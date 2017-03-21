Japanese carmaker Nissan's Terrano SUV is getting a makeover in India. The company, which launched the AMT (automated manual transmission) version of the Terrano in the country last year, is now gearing up for the launch of the facelifted model.

The new Nissan Terrano facelift could be launched in India by April this year, according to emerging reports on the web. Nissan Terrano has not been able to bring numbers to the company as expected despite it being pitched in a fast-growing segment. In January 2017, Nissan sold 256 Terrano models. The SUV recorded sale of 277 units in December 2016 while its alliance sibling, the Renault Duster, has been selling over 1,200 units. With the facelift, Nissan would hope to get back into the game.

Nissan Terrano facelift

While details of the facelifted avatar of the Terrano are scanty now, reports suggest that the changes will mostly be in the form of visual modification. The exterior of the new Terrano is expected to include revised front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts along with new headlights and front grille.

The new Terrano is also expected to offer LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamps. Inside the cabin, the new avatar of the SUV is likely to get features such as automatic climate control and touchscreen infotainment system. Nissan might also offer a new interior colour theme to make it appealing, along with a host of safety features.

Technically, the Terrano is likely to remain unchanged and is likely to come powered by the same 1.6 litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines, which are offered in the two states of tune (84bhp and 108bhp), coupled with five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit. Nissan rolled out the Terrano AMT in India in October last year and the variant is also likely to be offered in the new model.