Japanese carmaker Nissan is set to launch its new Terrano SUV in India on March 27. The new Terrano, which according to the company is 'Smarter and Bolder', has also been teased on the social media platforms.

Also Read: Lexus drives into India: Say hello to ES 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d

In its new avatar, the Terrano SUV is expected to undergo many changes inside out. From what we understand, the Terrano facelift will remain identical to the current model in the market in its styling and over all body proportion, albeit with tweaks. On the exterior, the new Terrano is expected to include revised front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts along with new headlights and front grille. The new Terrano may also offer LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, Nissan could accomodate new features to make it more appealing. The expected features include automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system and may also add new interior colour theme. In addition to this, the Terrano is likely to offer safety features such as ABS and airbags as standard.

Technically, the Terrano is likely to remain unchanged and will come powered by the same 1.6 litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines, which are offered in the two tunings (84bhp and 108bhp), coupled with five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit. Nissan rolled out the Terrano AMT in India in October last year and the variant is also likely to be offered in the new model.