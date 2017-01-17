Japanese carmaker Nissan on Tuesday, January 17, announced the launch of the new Sunny 2017 in India with exterior and interior updates. The new Sunny has been priced at Rs. 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2017 Honda City facelift India launch to happen soon

The new Sunny will be available in dealerships across the country from January 17. The changes in the exterior of new version of the Sunny is limited to the addition of the chrome door handles, while the cabin of the sedan now gets the option of an all-black look with black fabric seats and new black interior panels. The new Sunny also gets a 'Sandstone Brown' exterior colour in addition to the existing colours.

"Nissan India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New Sunny 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feel and fuel-efficient engines. The new features and colour options offer more to our customers at the same price and we are confident this package will attract new Nissan car buyers," said Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Under the hood, the new Sunny continues to be powered by a 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the XTRONIC CVT, and a 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The new Sunny diesel variant offers fuel efficiency of 22.71 kmpl. On the safety front, the Sunny offers anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.