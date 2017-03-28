Japanese carmaker Nissan had unveiled 2017 GT-R sports car at the New York International Auto Show in 2016. The company will unveil GT-R Track Edition on this year's show. Nissan has released images and details of the model ahead of the global debut.

The GT-R Track Edition feature some of the performance bits from the GT-R Nismo despite it being based on the regular GT-R Premium. In Godzilla's (nickname of GT-R) Track Edition, Nissan has added extra adhesive bonding in addition to the spot welding. The all-wheel independent suspension receives Nismo tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness as well as Nismo-spec tyres. It also gets a titanium exhaust as standard.

The Nismo-derived additions include front fenders, 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels and a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler. The interior is spruced up with red and black color treatment for the upholstery and motorsports-inspired Recaro seats. The Track Edition also comes with simplified switch layout with just 11 switches, along with an 8-inch touch panel monitor.

The car is powered by the same 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 mill that develops 565hp mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and Attessa E-TS all-wheel drive system. Only five master craftsmen in the world are allowed to hand-assemble the GT-R's engine. The master craftsmen are called Takumi and the engine of the GT-R is assembled at Nissan's plant in Yokohama, Japan. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.