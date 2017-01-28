Dorna Sports and Federation of International Motorcycling (FIM) have released the final schedule of the 2017 MotoGP season. The provisional 2017 MotoGP calendar was released in 2016 with 18 rounds. The final schedule also has 18 races.

In the new list, the Czech Republic race at Brno and the Austria race at Red Bull Ring have been swapped. The former is now scheduled on August 8 and the latter on August 13. The Sepang round in Malaysia has also renewed contract with the MotoGP organisers.

The new season will kick-off with Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on March 26. This will be the only round under floodlights. After races in 15 countries, the season will culminate at Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain on November 12. There are three sets of back-to-back weekend races and one three-races-in-three-weekends stretch.

Major teams such as Movistar Yamaha and Ducati Team have already revealed their riders and bikes for the new season ahead of Sepang test scheduled from January 30 to February 1. Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales will ride for Movistar Yamaha, while Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will ride for the Ducati Team. Team Suzuki Ecstar will reveal its rider line-up and motorcycle soon.

Round Date Grand Prix Circuit 1 26-Mar Qatar Losail International Circuit 2 4-Sep Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 3 23-Apr America Circuit of The Americas 4 7-May Spain Circuito de Jerez 5 21-May France Le Mans 6 4-Jun Italy Autodromo del Mugello 7 11-Jun Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 8 25-Jun Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 9 2-Jul Germany Sachsenring 10 6-Aug Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno 11 13-Aug Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 12 27-Aug Great Britain Silverstone 13 10-Sep San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 14 24-Sep Aragon MotorLand Aragon 15 15-Oct Japan Twin Ring Motegi 16 22-Oct Australia Phillip Island 17 29-Oct Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 18 12-Nov Valencia Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo