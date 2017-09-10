Xiaomi's much-awaited Android flagship Mi Mix 2 is expected to break covers in Beijing on September 11, after months of rumours.

The new Mi Mix 2 is the successor of the company's first bezel-less concept phone — the Mi Mix. The latter was released in select markets in limited quantities, but the upcoming Mi Mix 2 is expected to be made available in larger numbers and in more regions than ever before.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has also dropped a teaser indicating that the Mi Mix 2 won't be the lone announcement on Monday: The company is expected to unveil the Mi Note 3 as well.

To provide better perspective, we have leafed through several reliable reports and come up with probable features of the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Note 3, and also the most likely price and availability details of the two devices.

Display and design:

Like the previous edition, the Mi Mix 2 is designed by globally-acclaimed designer Philippe Starck. It is expected to boast a bezel-less display having more than 93 percent body-to-screen ratio, 2 percent more than the predecessor.

It will have some changes in terms of the front-camera slot, as the teaser doesn't show where it is located. The snapper in the 2016-series model was placed in the right corner at the base.

The new Mi Mix 2 is also expected to boast a high-grade shell on the back, made most probably of expensive ceramic material, and also house two cameras on the back.

As far as the display resolution is concerned, the Mi Mix 2 is said to sport a 6.4-inch QHD (2,560x1,440p) screen.

On the other hand, the Mi Note 3 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch Samsung-made AMOLED dual-edge curved QHD (2560x1440p) display.

On the back, it will have an all-metal cover made of airplane grade aluminium with a dual camera setup.

Processor, RAM, mobile OS and storage:

Both the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Note 3 are said to run the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage.

Rumour has it that the Mi Mix 2 might also come with 8GB RAM+256GB memory configuration in limited units for select markets.

Camera:

The Mi Mix 2 is expected to come with dual-camera, but the MP-count is yet to be ascertained. There are also rumours indicating that the device might come with a single 19MP Sony Motion Eye camera.

The Mi Note 3 is expected to have same camera as seen in the Mi 6 series — a 12MP wide angle + 12MP telephoto lens with features such as bokeh-style photography option, 10x digital zoom, 2x lossless zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology.

As far as the front is concerned, both the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Note 3 are said to house a 16MP snapper with wide aperture.

Battery:

The big-screen Mi Mix 2 is said to come with a massive 4,400mAh battery with quick charging capability.

The Mi Note 3 will have a smaller 3,500mAh cell with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Expected price and availability details:

Both Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3 will be initially made available first in China before the end of September.

The Mi Mix 2 is said to come in two variants — 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB — for RMB 3,999 ($617/€513/Rs 39,461) and RMB 4,999 ($771/€641/Rs 49,329), respectively, and will be available in black and white colour options.

The Mi Note 3 is expected come in two configuration — 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage — with prices starting at RMB 3,999 ($617/€513/Rs 39,461). Word on the street is that Xiaomi might surprise fans with a special-edition Mi Note 3 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Stay tuned.

