Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new E-Class sedan for a starting price of Rs 56.15 lakh for E 200 and Rs 69.47 for E 350 d, ex-showroom Mumbai. India is the only market in the world to get the right-hand drive version of the new E-Class in long wheelbase (LWB) avatar.

The fifth generation of the E-Class incorporates new design language of Mercedes-Benz sedans seen in new S-Class and the C-Class. All the three updated sedans now look more similar and you need to observe them very carefully to identify each model. The 2017 E-Class LWB has a length of over 5000mm and it is 205mm longer than the current E-Class. The new sedan is 2mm narrower and 6mm lower than the outgoing model.

In the interior, the dashboard layout is similar to the one in S-Class. The dash features a wide high-resolution dual display (12.3 inches per display) screen and the driver can choose from three different styles.­­ The sedan offers 64 different colours for the interior ambient lighting with five dimming modes. It also boasts of air body control and 37-degree recliner rear seats. The new E-Class is loaded with a high-resolution 12.3-inch Mercedes' COMMAND system and a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system. In addition, the E350d gets a 360-degree camera for easy parking.

The E 200 is powered by an in-line four-cylinder 1991cc mill that develops 184hp at 5,500rpm and 300Nm of torque at 1,200-4000rpm. The E 350 d is powered by a V6 2987cc motor churning out 258hp of power at 3,400rpm and 620Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400rpm. Both mills are mated to 9G-tronic automatic transmission. The petrol version requires 8.5 seconds to reach 100kmph and comes with a top whack of 240kmph. On the other hand, the diesel powered E 350 d needs only 6.6 seconds to sprint 100kmph before attaining a top speed of 250kmph.