Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new E-Class sedan for a starting price of Rs 56.15 lakh for E 200 and Rs 69.47 for E 350 d, ex-showroom Mumbai. India is the only market in the world to get the right-hand drive version of the new E-Class in long wheelbase (LWB) avatar.
Also read: Can Audi regain its luxury crown in India? Plans to launch 10 new models in 2017
The fifth generation of the E-Class incorporates new design language of Mercedes-Benz sedans seen in new S-Class and the C-Class. All the three updated sedans now look more similar and you need to observe them very carefully to identify each model. The 2017 E-Class LWB has a length of over 5000mm and it is 205mm longer than the current E-Class. The new sedan is 2mm narrower and 6mm lower than the outgoing model.
In the interior, the dashboard layout is similar to the one in S-Class. The dash features a wide high-resolution dual display (12.3 inches per display) screen and the driver can choose from three different styles. The sedan offers 64 different colours for the interior ambient lighting with five dimming modes. It also boasts of air body control and 37-degree recliner rear seats. The new E-Class is loaded with a high-resolution 12.3-inch Mercedes' COMMAND system and a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system. In addition, the E350d gets a 360-degree camera for easy parking.
The E 200 is powered by an in-line four-cylinder 1991cc mill that develops 184hp at 5,500rpm and 300Nm of torque at 1,200-4000rpm. The E 350 d is powered by a V6 2987cc motor churning out 258hp of power at 3,400rpm and 620Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400rpm. Both mills are mated to 9G-tronic automatic transmission. The petrol version requires 8.5 seconds to reach 100kmph and comes with a top whack of 240kmph. On the other hand, the diesel powered E 350 d needs only 6.6 seconds to sprint 100kmph before attaining a top speed of 250kmph.