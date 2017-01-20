1 / 4







A fresh batch of spy shots of the new 2017 avatar of Maruti Suzuki's tall-boy hatchback the Wagon R has emerged on the web, this time showing the lower and mid-variants of the new model. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is expected to launch the new Wagon R range in India soon.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Stingray could be rebranded as Wagon R Minor

From the images shared by GaadiWaadi, the new model of the popular Wagon R is just the same as the current model, except the minor cosmetic changes and the interior updates. The major highlight of the new edition is the rebranding of the Stingray edition. The Stingray of Maruti is likely to be placed as top-end VXI+ trim in the Wagon R line-up now.

Coming to the changes, the cabin of the 2017 Wagon R models get dual-tone dashboard with black and beige paint jobs and the hatchback now also features updated beige fabric upholstery. Under the hood, the new Wagon R is likely to carry over the same 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine of the current model. The engine can churn out 67bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The new Wagon R is also likely to get factory-fitted CNG kit and might get a top-end VXI+ trim level now.

A previous report said that the 2017 model of Stingray is cheaper than the current version. According to the leaked documents, the prices of 2017 Wagon R starts at Rs 4,13,497 and goes up to Rs 5,36,486.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi