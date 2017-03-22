India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new version of its popular sedan, the Swift Dzire, during the second half of 2017. The model has been spied multiple times while undergoing testing in the past months. The latest spyshots shows the side and rear of the upcoming model sans camouflage for the first time.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki now has a record number of sales outlets, and you wouldn't believe the number

In the spy images taken by Gaadwaadi.com, the test mule is seen draped in blue. The reworked rear end is highlighted with new tail lamps. The chrome strip above the number plate and small boot is intact while the overall rear design is more cohesive now. The picture also indicates that the new version will get a newly-designed eight twin-spoke alloy wheels. Apart from alloy wheels, the side profile is expected to remain same.

Suzuki has unveiled the new Swift hatchback in Japan in December 2016. The new Swift Dzire will take inspiration from the new Swift. This means the new Swift Dzire will maintain the characteristic lines and appearances of the current model while it will adopt a contemporary design. This will be highlighted with a new bold front grille outlined with chrome, clamshell like bonnet and fog lamp enclosure. The new headlamp cluster will come with integrated LED daytime running lamps.

On the inside, the dashboard will be updated with less number of buttons. The sedan is expected to get more upmarket features such as new infotainment system compatible to Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink compatibility, twin-pod instrument cluster and new steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Swift sedan is likely to continue with the engines of the current model. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, there have been rumours that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire.

One of the best selling models of Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire, in its new avatar, is expected with a hike in price between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 70,000 across the range.

Source: Gaadiwaadi