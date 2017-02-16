There seems to be a delay in the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire in India. According to the latest indications, the new Swift Dzire is not coming to the market in May, as was rumoured earlier, and is now being linked to a probable launch date in September.

Also Read: Tata Nexon compact SUV surfaces in new spy shots, but when is it coming?

The new version of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire will be launched in the country before the arrival of the new-gen Swift hatchback. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, seems to have a busy time ahead this year as the company is expected to roll out a string of models, which will have facelifted avatars. The work on the new Swift Dzire is progressing rapidly and the model continues to be on the roads for testing. While it is not known yet what the new Dzire will have in store, rumours suggest that Maruti is looking at offering a fresh contemporary design along with updated features on the new avatar of the sedan. The new Swift Dzire is likely to take design cues from the new-gen Swift hatchback.

From a visual stand point, the new Dzire expected to get new front fascia with new headlamps and reworked grille. It is also likely to get new taillamps. The model is also likely to pack upmarket interior and features. As of now, the features rumoured include automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, reverse camera and steering-mounted controls. Maruti Swift Dzire is also likely to get changes under the hood. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. Rumour has it that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire as Maruti is looking at expanding its triumph in the sedan segment.

With the arrival of the new Swift Dzire, the current model in the market could be turned into a fleet exclusive model. The fleet-exclusive Maruti Dzire Tour has been in business since 2012 after Maruti launched the current Maruti Dzire sedan in the market.

Source: GaadiWaadi