There is absolutely no dearth of spy shots of the upcoming Swift Dzire from the house of Maruti Suzuki. If it was the exterior of the Swift Dzire that made headlines last week, this time around, it is the images of the cabin of the new sedan that have hit the web.

Credited to GaadiWaadi, the latest set of images showcase the new Swift Dzire that is expected to be launched in India in the second half of the year. From the latest images, the Swift Dzire in its new avatar has received changes in the cabin layout, while the dual-tone colour scheme is likely to stay.

It shows a large touchscreen infotainment system similar to the one in Baleno and in the new avatar, the Swift Dzire gets a new steering wheel with mounted controls. The steering wheel has leather wrapping and a twin-pod instrument cluster with what appears to be a MID (multi information display) screen in the middle. The dashboard of the sedan seems to have taken design cues from the new Swift hatchback and there are wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel.

From a visual stand point, the new Dzire shows large grille at the front and sweptback projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights. The side profile has been inspired from the Baleno and it features newly designed tail lamps with LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark fin antenna and redesigned bumper at the rear.

Under the hood, the Swift Dzire is likely to get the same engines that power the current model. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. Rumour has it that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire.

Source: GaadiWaadi