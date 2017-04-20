Reports suggest the launch date of new Swift Dzire from the house of Maruti Suzuki has been confirmed. Financial Express claims the launch is scheduled for May 25. However, Maruti Suzuki is yet to make an official statement. Meanwhile, the new Swift Dzire is open for dealer-level bookings for a down-payment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000. Maruti is expected to announce the official bookings date soon.

Under the hood, the new Swift Dzire is expected to carry over the same tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills from the current model. However, there have been rumours of a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology and AMT (automated manual transmission) in the updated form.

In terms of styling and design, the Maruti Suzuki seems to have given its popular sedan a thorough overhaul. The new avatar is expected to get features such as larger grille at the front, sweptback projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, new taillamps, LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a redesigned bumper.

The new Swift Dzire will compete against the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor.

Soucre: FE/Gaadiwaadi