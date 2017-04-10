Swift Dzire, a popular model of Maruti Suzuki, has retraced its run to the production lines for a makeover. A runaway hit since its introduction to the market in 2008 by India's largest carmaker, the model has successfully faced competition in recent times after the arrival of models flaunting intuitive technologies as well as contemporary designs.

What is Maruti Suzuki packing in its new Swift Dzire?

The Swift Dzire is in line for a complete overhaul. On the exterior, the sedan will hold on to its present shape but tweaks have been made to conform to the latest ideas. The new Swift Dzire will get ample amount of chrome appliqué to flaunt a new look, with additions such as large grille at the front and sweptback projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights. The side profile of Swift Dzire takes inspiration from the carmaker's equally popular model, Baleno. The tails lamps have been redesigned and feature LED strip. An integrated boot spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a redesigned bumper at the rear complete the task.

The new Swift Dzire is expected to follow the interior design pattern of the new-generation Swift hatchback. From the images doing the rounds online, we can deduce that the dual-tone colour treatment for the cabin will stay intact but with changes in the layout. The Swift Dzire, in its new version, is likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment system similar to the one that comes in Baleno. Also, it is likely to get a new steering wheel with mounted controls, wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel with a leather wrapping. A twin-pod instrument cluster with what appears to be a MID (multi information display) screen in the middle can also be seen in the images.

Engine

There seems to be no change under the hood and the Swift Dzire's new model will also get power from Maruti Suzuki's tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, reports also suggest that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology and AMT (automated manual transmission) could be on offer.

Safety Features

One of the areas that Maruti Suzuki has focused on in 2017 is safety. The Swift Dzire model is expected to get dual airbags and ABS as standard, with additional reverse parking camera and engine immobilizers.

Price and Competition

Swift Dzire is the undisputed leader in its segment in the country. But with the arrival of new models, the competition is only expected to get tougher. An array of models such as Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor is enough to give jitters to even an established player like Maruti Suzuki. With the additional features and the styling to come now, the price of the Swift Dzire is likely to increase by up to Rs 80,000, and industry watchers will be keen to see the route Maruti Suzuki takes with its new pricing.

