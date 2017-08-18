S-Cross, the premium crossover of Maruti Suzuki, is due to get a new avatar in India soon. The new S-Cross, which was unveiled last year in the international market, is currently being tested on the Indian market and a launch is expected during the festive season this year.

The speculations around the launch and the features of the new S-Cross have been building up with the model drawing close to its launch. The emerging reports on the web indicate that the new S-Cross may not get the 1.6-litre diesel engine option. The reason: low sales. The current model of the crossover comes with a 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units. It is said that the 1.3-litre brought the majority of the sales for the S-Cross. It is not clear yet if Maruti will have any other engine on board for the S-Cross if it takes down the 1.6-litre unit.

It may be recalled that the current model of the S-Cross was recently spotted on test with a 1.5-litre diesel engine under the hood. However, the introduction of this engine in the model is yet to be confirmed. The same engine also adorned the Ciaz when it was spied testing previously.

In the new avatar, the crossover is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with projector headlamps. The S-Cross facelift is likely to get redesigned tail lamps and bumper. Inside the cabin, expect the S-Cross in its facelifted avatar to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching. Maruti Suzuki is expected to open the bookings for the S-Cross facelift through Nexa from September 1.

Source: MotorOctane