Maruti Suzuki faced initial hurdles following the introduction of the S-Cross — its first premium crossover that scripted the first chapters of the company's Nexa narrative in the country. It would come to realise that the model had been priced beyond the reach of its intended buyers.

Sensing the drift, the company reworked the figures and brought the cost down by a whopping Rs 2 lakh. The rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, the S-Cross has never looked back and has been posting steady growth.

Having tasted failure and success on the same platter, Maruti Suzuki is keen to keep the momentum going and is poised to launch the facelifted avatar of the S-Cross in India.

If emerging reports are to be believed, the S-Cross facelift will make it to showrooms this month itself. The launch date of the new S-Cross is yet to be revealed, but indications are that it can be anytime now.

The new S-Cross will also be sold through the Nexa premium dealerships of the company.

If earlier reports are to be believed, some Nexa dealerships have already begun taking bookings for the upcoming S-Cross facelift.

In the new avatar, the S-Cross is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps, with redesigned tail lamps and bumper at the back.

The cabin of the new S-Cross is expected to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

The S-Cross facelift is also rumoured to pack changes under the hood. While the current model in the market comes powered by 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units, the S-Cross in its new avatar is speculated to ditch the 1.6-litre mill as it did not clock impressive sales. It is not sure whether Maruti Suzuki will introduce any other engine in the new S-Cross.

In the new avatar, the S-Cross is likely to see its price going up slightly, and will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano in the market.