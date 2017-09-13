Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new S-Cross facelift in India on September 26. The new avatar of the premium crossover of Maruti Suzuki will go on sale through Nexa just like the outgoing model.

Now ahead of its launch in the country, the details of the S-Cross have been revealed by CarToq. According to the reports, the S-Cross facelift will continue to be offered in four variants-- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha as now. Maruti Suzuki will offer the new S-Cross facelift in five colours, but the Urban Blue in the previous edition of the model will reportedly be replaced by Stargaze Blue. Caffeine Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey and Premium Silver will continue.

Under the hood, 1.6-litre diesel mill gets a miss. The new S-Cross will only be offered with the 1.3-litre diesel unit but will come coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology (SHVS). Addition of the SHVS hybrid system is expected to return seven percent increase in fuel efficiency from 1.3-litre. The mill in the current S-Cross returns 23.65kmpl (claimed).

In the new avatar, the S-Cross is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps, with redesigned tail lamps and bumper at the back. The cabin of the new S-Cross is expected to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

Some of the Nexa dealerships have already begun accepting bookings for the upcoming S-Cross facelift and the model is expected to reach the showrooms soon. On the pricing front, the new S-Cross facelift is expected to see a slight hike in prices.