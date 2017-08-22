Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is readying the new S-Cross facelift for the Indian market and a launch is expected in September. Now ahead of its arrival, the Nexa dealers of the company have reportedly started accepting the bookings unofficially for the new avatar of the premium crossover.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to open the bookings for the new S-Cross officially on September 1. The S-Cross has been undergoing testing in the country and was caught on camera countless times in different parts of the country. In the new avatar, the S-Cross is expected to have cosmetic updates. The crossover is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps and at the back, S-Cross facelift is likely to get redesigned tail lamps and bumper. The cabin of the new S-Cross is expected to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

The recent reports suggest that the new S-Cross may not have 1.6-litre diesel engine option. The current model of the crossover comes with a 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units. It is said that the 1.3-litre brought the majority of the sales for the S-Cross and the company is likely to offer only this engine in the new S-Cross.

Currently, the 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. It is not known yet whether Maruti has plans to introduce any other engine options for the new S-Cross. In the international market, the S-Cross facelift gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD).

Source: CarWale