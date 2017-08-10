Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is not the first crossover of the company in India but also a model that opened the innings for the Nexa, the premium dealerships in the country. Now Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the second phase of Nexa and S-Cross has been once again entrusted with the responsibility of opening the innings. The new S-Cross facelift is being readied for festive season launch. Maruti Suzuki Nexa currently sells the S-Cross, Baleno, Baleno RS, Ignis and the Ciaz.

The new S-Cross is currently being tested on the Indian roads and the spy images of the model have made it to the internet quite a few times already. In the new avatar, the crossover is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps and at the back, S-Cross facelift is likely to get redesigned tail lamps and bumper.

Inside the cabin, expect the S-Cross in its facelifted avatar to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching. So far, we have not heard about any changes under the hood of the S-Cross. The current model of the crossover comes with a 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units of the current model. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. In the international market, the S-Cross facelift gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD).