Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker is stepping closer to the launch of new S-Cross crossover. The first model sold via premium dealership chain Nexa, S-Cross, wasn't a runaway success like other Nexa models. The sales were healthy but it failed to create a stir in the crossover segment.

Leaving no stone unturned, Maruti Suzuki is planning to spice up the festive season with S-Cross facelift launch. Emerging report claims Maruti Suzuki may make changes in the powertrain options. While the current model is sold in 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units, the new version will be sold only in 1.3-litre diesel mill, reports Overdrive.

The 1.6-litre powered S-Cross models had slow sales. Maruti Suzuki later limited the 1.6-litre variant to just one model, 320 Alpha and it is priced at Rs 11.66 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Removing 1.6-litre variant will make the S-Cross range more appealing since the top-spec variant will be priced between just Rs 10 to Rs 11 lakh.

Rumours also suggest Maruti Suzuki may offer a petrol engine with the S-Cross later. In that case, the mill in question is expected to be the 1.4-litre K-Series unit that does duty in the Ciaz.

In the new avatar, S-Cross' cosmetic changes are predominantly at front. Restyled and beefier front bumper extends the off-road appeal of the vehicle while the larger radiator grille is eye-catching.

The side profile of the S-Cross remains untouched barring new alloy wheel design. The rear gets slightly redesigned tail lamps and bumper. The basic interior layout is expected to remain the same while new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching will add to the freshness.

