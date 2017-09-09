Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, moved in a new direction of its operations in July 2015 with the launch of Nexa dealership. The new generation dealerships have been started to sell premium cars of the company.

The first model under the new chain was the S-Cross crossover. With the healthy sales of S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki's aspiration of becoming a 'premium carmaker' got a decent start. The Nexa cars then increased to a challenging portfolio with the addition of Baleno, Ignis, and Ciaz.

Now, the company is gearing for the first upgrade of its Nexa model and the candidate is S-Cross. The new S-Cross has already been unveiled for global markets while India-spec comes with some changes cosmetically as well as powertrain wise.

Check out the top seven things you need to know on the India-spec new S-Cross crossover.

1. Maruti Suzuki is yet to release information on the new S-Cross' launch date while NDTV Auto claims it will enter the market on September 26.

2. The 1.6-litre diesel mill will be discontinued as there is no significant demand for the bigger engine and there won't be a petrol mill on offer.

3. The only engine option will be 1.3-litre diesel unit but it will be coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology, according to Autocar.

4. Addition of the SHVS hybrid system is expected to return seven percent increase in fuel efficiency from 1.3-litre. The mill in the current S-Cross returns 23.65kmpl (claimed).

5. On the design front, the face will get a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille. The larger chrome bathed grille with vertical slats will be flanked by the new projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps.

6. The S-Cross' price is expected to rise slightly due to the addition of hybrid technology and the Government's withdrawal of all hybrid sops under the GST implementation.

7. Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new avatar of S-Cross for a fully refundable token of Rs 11,000.