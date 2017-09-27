Maruti Suzuki will launch new S-Cross facelift on Thursday and the brochure of the model has already been leaked online. The brochure confirms that the 1.6-litre diesel mill will not be on offer and the only option is the 1.3-litre mill coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology.

The SHVS hybrid system will enhance fuel efficiency by seven percent when compared to the current 1.3-litre engine of the S-Cross which returns 23.65kmpl (claimed). Maruti Suzuki's mild hybrid system makes use of a lithium-ion battery that draws power from regenerative braking. The system converts the kinetic energy of rolling wheels into electricity for charging the battery. Combined with the idle stop/start system, the hybrid setup will further enhance fuel efficiency.

Variants and features

S-Cross Sigma- Four disc brakes, chrome grille, split rear combination lamp, chrome-finished AC vents, fabric upholstery, tilt adjust steering, speed sensitive door locks, keyless entry, seat belt reminder, soft-touch dashboard, silver interior finish, TFT infotainment screen, 60:40 split rear seats, engine auto start-stop, driver's side auto up/down windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts and Nexa Safety Shield.

S-Cross Delta- Roof rails (black), wheel caps, illumination at glovebox and front footwell, reverse parking sensor, audio player with CD, Bluetooth, Aux and USB connectivity, 4 door-mounted speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, audio remote control, telescopic adjust steering, sliding front armrest with storage, sunglasses holder and dead pedal.

S-Cross Zeta- Machined 16-inch alloy wheels, indicators on ORVMs, electric folding ORVMs, front fog lamps, reverse parking camera, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic AC, rear centre armrest with cup holders, driver's seat height adjust, reclining rear seat, accessory socket in boot, engine start/stop button and cruise control.

S-Cross Alpha- Roof rails (silver), LED treatment to daytime running lights, projector headlamps and tail-lamps, and auto headlamp levelling, leather seat upholstery, steering and door armrest, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

Colours offered- Nexa Blue, Caffeine Brown, Granite Grey, Premium Silver and Pearl Arctic white

The S-Cross' price is expected to rise slightly due to the addition of hybrid technology and the government's withdrawal of all hybrid sops under the GST implementation. Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new avatar of S-Cross for a fully refundable token of Rs 11,000.

Source: TeamBHP