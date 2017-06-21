India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki had launched the new Dzire compact sedan on May 16. The new version of the best-selling sedan received a head start with over 33,000 bookings at the time of launch. The latest reports indicate that the booking number has now crossed 50,000 units.

However, it looks like Maruti Suzuki is struggling to deliver Dzire models as per demand. The waiting period now stands at over three months depending upon the city, reports ET Auto.

Interestingly, the sales of Dzire also saw a dip in May. The compact sedan is a regular member of the top five best-selling car list every month. However, in May, it dropped to eighth place with just 9,073 unit sales against 16,968 units in May 2016. The technical delays at the plant while shifting the manufacturing process to the new model seems to have dented supply and sales.

The new Dzire was launched at a price tag starting at Rs. 5.45 lakh and had clocked over 44,000 bookings within 10 days of its launch.

Based on the company's Heartect platform that also underpins premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is wider by 40mm and has enhanced shoulder room in front by 20mm and rear by 30mm. It also gets an additional boot space of 62 litres and extra legroom of 55mm.

Under the hood, the new Dzire gets same tried and tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre, four-cylinder diesel engines of the previous model. While petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.Transmission is handled by five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard and five-speed AMT.