The new Ciaz facelift from Maruti Suzuki may rev into the market much sooner than it was anticipated. That is, if one goes by the latest indication spilling from the corridors of the leading auto carmaker in India. Maruti Ciaz, currently being sold through regular dealers, is expected to join the premier Nexa lineup in its new avatar.

The Ciaz facelift is also expected to get upmarket interiors and features to make it stay true to the label of 'Premium Sedan'. The ongoing discussions on the web suggest that the new Ciaz may be forced to shift gears, considering the intense competition the sedan segment has galvanised through the arrival of new models with each passing month. Honda's new City, the primary rival of the Ciaz, is already in the market in its new avatar and Maruti will not want to cede any ground because of a delay in the launch. Word has it that work on the Ciaz facelift is progressing at a rapid pace and could see it on the road at the earliest.

In its new avatar, the Ciaz will sport badging and stickers that are similar to Nexa-bound models. Currently Nexa has S-Cross, Baleno and Ignis in its lineup and is soon expected to be joined by the Boosterjet engine version of the Baleno.

The Ciaz is currently powered by the 1,373cc petrol unit that develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant is also available with four-speed automatic transmission. The diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system with 1,248cc displacement and develops 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Rumour has it that a new Suzuki's M15 1.5 litre petrol engine may make it to the new Ciaz facelift. If the rumoured petrol engine makes it to the sedan, it is expected to dish out 100bhp of power at 5,900rpm and 133Nm of torque at 4,100rpm.

The Ciaz facelift is expected to get updated new front grille, tweaked bumper and the addition of LED daytime running lights. Other changes expected include: newly designed alloy wheels, electronic sunroof and an updated infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay.