Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has reportedly rolled out a new special edition of its Alto K10 in India with ten new features in the list. The new edition called the Alto K10 Plus has been priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While the new edition of the Alto K10 remains unchanged in its styling and design, it now gets features such as reverse parking sensors, central locking and piano black finish on stereo system among many others. Mechanically, the Alto K10 gets the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series engine in its special edition, which can churn out 67.1bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 90Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine either comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission or five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AMT).

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also launched Ertiga limited edition in India. Priced in the range of Rs 7.85 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the limited edition model is offered in VXi and VDi variants. It gets new colours in its palette-- Exquisite Maroon, Superior White and Silky Silver colours options. The limited edition comes powered by the same petrol and diesel mills. While Ertiga's 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system. The petrol mill is a 1.4-litre K Series unit that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to five-speed transmission.

Alto K10 Plus new features

rear-spoiler reverse parking sensors body coloured door handle and ORVMschrome garnish on fog-lamps piano black finish on stereo chrome highlighted wheel arches side body moulding chrome highlighted window belt lining central locking

