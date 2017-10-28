Home-grown UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra's popular SUV the Scorpio is getting a makeover in India soon. The prototypes of the new Scorpio facelift were caught on camera a few times and the launch of the model could be as early as in November.

Although the company is yet to announce the launch date, a report in Carwale indicates that the launch will be in mid-November, without specifying the date. The changes in the new avatar of the Scoprio will be limited to cosmetic updates.

From the images we have seen, the major changes are likely to be at the front of the SUV while changes in the rear seem to be limited to the tail lamps and the lower bumper. At the front, the new Scorpio is expected to get new front fascia with updated fenders and headlamp unit.

The new Scorpio is also expected to see changes under the hood. In the new avatar, the 2.2 litre m-Hawk engine in the new Scorpio is expected to be re-tuned to 140bhp of power, a 20 unit boost. The torque is likely to undergo change. The new Scorpio may also get 16-inch new alloy wheels. The cabin is also expected to see changes such as new upholstery and an updated infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity.

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio comes with three engine options--2.2 litre, 1.99 litre and a 2.5 litre. While the 2.2 litre is tuned to churn out 120bhp of power and 280NM of torque, the smaller 1.99-litre m-Hawk engine also develops same power. The 2.5 litre m2DICR engine with micro hybrid technology generates 76hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The transmission is by manual gearbox and is likely to be continued in the new model. The automatic gearbox of the Scorpio might also make a comeback in the new avatar.

