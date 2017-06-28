While it is an open secret that the Scorpio, the popular SUV of Mahindra, is getting a facelift in India, the model was not spotted on test a lot. Now a fresh batch of images has hit the web, revealing the rear of the model.

The facelifted avatar of the Scorpio is expected to be launched in India before year end. From the images shared by MotorVikatan, the changes in the rear seem to be limited to the tail lamps and the lower bumper. However, the front end of the Scorpio was highly camouflaged, hinting at more changes like new front fascia with updated fenders and headlamp unit.

The new Scorpio is also expected to see changes under the hood. In the new avatar, the 2.2 litre m-Hawk engine in the new Scorpio is expected to be re-tuned to develop a power of 140bhp, a 20 unit boost. The torque is likely to undergo change. The new Scorpio may also get 16-inch new alloy wheels. The cabin is also expected to see changes such as new upholstery and updated infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity.

Currently, Mahindra Scorpio comes with three engine options--2.2 litre, 1.99 litre and a 2.5 litre. While the 2.2 litre is tuned to churn out 120bhp of power and 280NM of torque, the smaller 1.99-litre m-Hawk engine also develops same power. The 2.5 litre m2DICR engine with micro hybrid technology generates 76hp of power and 200 Nm of torque.

The transmission is taken care of by manual gearbox and is likely to be continued in the facelifted model. The automatic gearbox of the Scorpio might make a comeback in the new avatar. Mahindra confirmed recently that Scorpio automatic has been discontinued in India.

As for pricing, expect the new Scorpio to get a price tag higher than the current version in the market.

Source: MotorVikatan