Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday, November 14, announced the launch of its much-awaited the Scorpio facelift in India. The new Scorpio facelift has been priced starting at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Scorpio facelift, which comes in seven, eight and nine-seater configurations will be available in four variants - S3, S5, S7, and S11. The facelifted avatar of the SUV gets cosmetic and feature updates along with changes in the power output.

Engine

The new avatar of the Scorpio comes powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but with two states of tune. While the existing 120 bhp has been retained for the mid-spec variants, the higher-spec S7 and S11 trims get 140bhp engine. The entry-level S3 variant gets 2.5-litre diesel motor that makes 75hp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission is handled by either a six-speed torque converter or a five-speed manual gearbox.

Design and Features

The new Scorpio features new front grille with seven slats and chrome surroundings, projector headlamps, revised front bumper with foglamps and updated rear bumper. New skid plates, taillamp clusters and turn indicators are other additions in the new avatar.

Inside, the Scorpio facelift gets new faux leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, new multi-functioning steering wheel, cruise control, rear parking camera and many more.

Safety features

In terms of safety, the SUV comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, a speed alert, an auto door lock function and engine immobiliser.

Rival check

The new Scorpio facelift primarily rivals Tata Safari Storme in its segment while Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta are also in its rivalling list.