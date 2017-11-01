Indian utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the new Scorpio SUV.

Reports say the company will launch an updated Scorpio in month itself. Reports so far have claimed that the facelift will be a mere cosmetic job and a few changes under the hood.

However, a report in Cartoq claims Mahindra will also tweak the Scorpio's engine.

The website claims Scorpio's 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine in the latest avatar will develop 140bhp of power and 330Nm of torque in place of 120bhp and 280Nm.

The 2.5-litre m2Dicr 4 cylinder engine's outputs will be unchanged, at 75bhp and 180Nm of torque.

Whether the SUV will stick to five-speed manual transmission or move to a six-speed unit remains to be seen.

Other changes in the new version will be cosmetic updates.

Judging by the spy images so far, the major change will be at the front of the SUV while changes in the rear seem to be limited to the taillamps and the lower bumper.

At the front, the new Scorpio is expected to get new front fascia with updated fenders and headlamp unit.

The new grille is believed to be inspired by the Imperio pick-up truck.

The alloy wheel design is also likely to be updated in the new model.

The cabin will welcome new additions such as new upholstery, new colour schemes for the dashboard and a 7-inch infotainment unit.

The infotainment system will interface with Connected Apps and EcoSense. Mahindra may also add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features in the new Scorpio.

A report in MoneyControl claims Mahindra Electric — the electric vehicle division of M&M — is working on the electric versions of the Scorpio.

Considering the pricing of the electric version of Verito sedan of Mahindra, the Scorpio electric will be priced over 15 lakh. The launch of electric Scorpio is expected by 2018-end.

