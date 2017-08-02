The internet is flooded with the images of the upcoming new Mahindra KUV100 facelift. Mahindra KUV100 facelift has been undergoing testing in the country and the model has once again been snapped.

As usual, the KUV100 facelift was spotted in heavy camouflage. However, the images clearly point to new grey alloy wheels and LED rear lamp with DRLs. From what we have seen so far, the major changes in the facelift of the KUV100 are at front and rear. The air intake and the fog lamp enclosure also look updated. There is no clue about the changes in the cabin of the KUV100.

Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes in the powertrain of the KUV100. The KUV100 is built on a monocoque chassis and powered by Mahindra's newly developed mFalcon engines. Offered in petrol and diesel variants, the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

The transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox in both diesel and petrol versions. The diesel models of Mahindra KUV100 boast a mileage of 25.32 kmpl and the petrol promises to deliver 18.15 kmpl. Mahindra could retune the engines for better performance and fuel efficiency.

Mahindra is expected to launch the new KUV100 in India by the end of this year.

Source: Motorbeam