British automaker Land Rover announced the launch of its new Discovery in India. The fifth generation Discovery has been priced starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh (ex-showroom).

"The All-New seven seat Discovery distinguishes itself from most of its competition on its design appeal, intelligent versatility, enabling technology and a host of capability related features. For example, apart from a class leading 900 mm wading depth capability to handle unexpected flood like situations or river crossings, the All-New Discovery is the only vehicle in its class to provide a full-size spare wheel, very important when it comes to those long distance holiday trips that most people like to take these days" said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd.

The all-new Discovery features comes with petrol 3.0-litre V6 mill that develops 335bhp and provides 450Nm of maximum torque and a six-cylinder diesel Td6 that delivers 254bhp and peak torque of 600Nm. The new Discovery is offered in Si6 and TDV6 trims.

One of the most versatile SUVs of Land Rover, the Discovery goes up against Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Audi Q7. It is based on the aluminium monocoque chassis, which saves 480 kg over previous models, making it lighter by 20 percent. It features a central touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, four 12V charging points, climate control, heated steering wheel and much more.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 42.00 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 44.44 lakh), the All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 lakh).