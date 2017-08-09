Land Rover launched Discovery in India on Wednesday, August 9, with a price tag starting at Rs 68.05 lakh. The company has also announced the commencement of bookings for the fifth generation of Discovery.

The delivery of the all-new Land Rover Discovery will start in the country in November. The customers can make their booking online on www.findmeasuv.in or at any of the 25 authorised Land Rover retailers in India.

The company had unveiled the latest generation of Discovery at 2016 Paris motor show. The seven-seater SUV comes with petrol 3.0-litre V6 mill that develops 335bhp and provides 450Nm of maximum torque and a six-cylinder diesel Td6 that delivers 254bhp and peak torque of 600Nm. The new Discovery is offered in Si6 and TDV6 trims.

"More and more of our discerning customers today are seeking new experiences, adventures and avenues for an outdoor lifestyle with family and friends. The All-New Land Rover Discovery is the only vehicle they will ever need to fulfill all their desires and aspirations," said Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL).

Discovery is the one of the most versatile SUV of Land Rover and it goes up against Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Audi Q7. The new Discovery is based on the aluminium monocoque chassis, which saves 480 kg over previous models and makes it 20 percent lighter. It features central touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, four 12V charging points, climate control, heated steering wheel and many more.

2017 Land Rover Discovery variants and prices (All prices ex-showroom India)

It remains to be seen whether the prices will go up later, given that the Goods and Services Tax Council has approved hike in cess of luxury cars and SUVs from 15 percent to 25 percent.