British automaker Land Rover first announced the price of its new Discovery in India earlier in August 2017. Now, it is getting ready for the grand launch of October 28. However, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery is expected to come with revised prices, thanks to the GST cess hike.

The previously announced prices of the new Land Rover Discovery was in the range of Rs 68.05 lakh for the base petrol S variant to Rs 1.03 crore for the limited First Edition variant. The cess on the SUVs has now been increased to 25 percent from the previous 15 percent. The hike in cess is likely to reflect on the pricing as it goes for the launch.

The company had unveiled the latest generation of Discovery at 2016 Paris Motor Show. The seven-seater SUV comes with petrol 3.0-litre V6 mill that develops 335bhp and provides 450Nm of maximum torque and a six-cylinder diesel Td6 that delivers 254bhp and peak torque of 600Nm. The new Discovery is offered in Si6 and TDV6 trims.

One of the most versatile SUV of Land Rover, the Discovery goes up against Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Audi Q7. It is based on the aluminium monocoque chassis, which saves 480 kg over previous models, making it lighter by 20 percent. It features central touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, four 12V charging points, climate control, heated steering wheel and many more.

Land Rover Discovery Prices (ex-showroom India)