Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has launched new RC series on January 19 in India. The new RC 200 has been priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, whereas the new RC 390 has been launched at Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

At first glance, it is difficult to understand the changes in RC 200's new version except the new livery. But for the elder sibling RC 390, the changes are more than your naked eyes can spot. We have compiled top five changes of new RC 390 against the outgoing model.

Engine- The new RC 390 uses the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine churning out 43.5bhp. However, the torque has been slightly increased by 1Nm to 36Nm. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Exhaust- One of the cool aspects in the outgoing RC 390 is the quirky underbelly exhaust. Sadly, it has been replaced with a full length aluminium silencer to comply with the Euro 4 standard.

New livery- New RC 390 wears a new livery that covers black body shade with white decals. It has added fresh feel to the motorcycle and extended bike's road presence. The motorcycle also features UV resistant paint for the first time. A 'RC 390' label under and either side of the pillion seat is also a new addition.

Weight- The weight of the motorcycle has also gone up by around 15kg. The bike now weighs 163.5kg. This is primarily because of the addition of the aluminium silencer.

Brakes and suspension- New RC 390 features a bigger 320mm disc brake at the front up from the previous 300mm. The upside down suspension at front and mono-shock at the back remains intact, along with the dual channel ABS unit.

Features- The bike gets new adjustable clutch and brake levers. Rear view mirrors are bigger now. It also comes with a ride-by-wire technology.