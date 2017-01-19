Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has launched 2017 RC series in India. The new RC 200 has been priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, whereas the new RC 390 has been launched at Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new pricing marks an increase of Rs 5,000 and Rs 13,000 over the outgoing RC 200 and RC 390, respectively.

Both motorcycles now come with BS IV compliant engine and get new liveries and new rear view mirrors for a refreshing change. In the new livery of the RC 200, White is the base colour garnished with KTM's signature Orange colour. The younger sibling in the RC series now features 300mm disc brakes as opposed to the 280mm disc brake of the outgoing version. The motorcycle will draw power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission.

The RC 390 now boasts of a bigger 320mm front disc brake, ride-by-wire, adjustable levers, UV resistant paint, slipper clutch and BS IV compliant motor. RC 390 uses the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine churning out 43.5 bhp. The torque has been slightly increased by 1Nm to 36Nm. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission. The quirky underbelly exhaust in the outgoing RC 390 has been replaced with a full length aluminium silencer to comply with the Euro 4 standard. RC 390 also wears a new livery that covers black body shade with white decals. The weight of the motorcycle has also gone up by around 5kg.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto also hinted at the launch of new Duke series soon. He said that Adventure series bike based on 390 Duke has been given the go-ahead by the board.