Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM showcased 2017 RC 390 and RC 200 at INTERMOT shows in Germany in October 2016. Now, images of the new RC series' brochure have been leaked online hinting at sooner India launch.

Multiple reports claim that the India launch of the new RC series can be expected in the next few months. The New RC 390 gets a host of mechanical and visual updates, while the changes in the new RC 200 are limited to new livery only.

The 2017 RC 390 boasts of slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology in addition to disconnectable0 ABS system that will help the promising rider to hone his/her race riding skills. The motorcycle also comes with a larger 320 mm front disc brake. The quirky underbelly exhaust has been replaced for a full length aluminium silencer to comply with the Euro 4 standard.

The visual updates on the new RC390 is limited to just the new livery. The new livery covers black body shade with white decals. The RC 390 stickers have been placed at the centre of fairing and towards the tail end. The motorcycle carries over the same 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 43.4bhp at 9,500rpm and 35Nm torque at 7,250rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The new RC200 will continue with the underbelly exhaust unit. It gets a new livery in which White is the base colour and garnished with KTM's signature Orange colour. The new RC 200 will be powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission. It gets a 300mm disc brake at front, while a 230mm disc brake does duties at the rear.

KTM is also working on an all new RC 390, which is expected by the end of 2017. This version will include ride-by-wire tech as standard on all the versions sold around the world. It will flaunt LED headlamps, full-colour instrument cluster, Bluetooth smartphone integration and maps sync, and dual-function forks. Debut of all new RC 390 is expected at EICMA show.