Days after the brochure of new RC series leaked online, KTM India has confirmed it will launch new RC 390 and RC 200 on 19th of this month. The Austrian bike maker unveiled new version of the RC series at INTERMOT shows in Germany in October 2016.

The New RC 390 gets a host of mechanical and visual updates, while the changes in the new RC 200 are limited to the livery. Important additions on the RC 390 includes slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology in addition to disconnectable ABS system that will help the rider to hone his/her race riding skills. The motorcycle also comes with a larger 320 mm front disc brake.

RC 390 wears a new livery that covers black body shade with white decals. RC 390 stickers have been placed at the centre of fairing and towards the tail end. The quirky underbelly exhaust in the current RC 390 will be replaced with a full length aluminium silencer to comply with the Euro 4 standard. The motorcycle carries over the same 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 43.4bhp at 9,500rpm and 35Nm torque at 7,250rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

Changes on the new RC 200 will be limited to just livery. In the new livery, White is the base colour and it has been garnished with KTM's signature Orange colour. The RC200 will continue with the underbelly exhaust unit. The motorcycle will draw power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission. It gets a 300mm disc brake at front, while a 230mm disc brake does duties at the rear.

After the new RC series launch, KTM will also launch the new Duke range in the first half of 2017. The new Duke 390 and Duke 200 were showcased at the EICMA show in November 2016.