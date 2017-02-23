KTM India has launched 2017 Duke series with 250 Duke as the new member. With the arrival of the new model, the Duke family has grown to three models, others being 390 Duke and 200 Duke.

The 2017 390 Duke has been priced at Rs 2,25,730, 250 Duke will cost Rs 1,73,000 and 200 Duke has been priced at Rs 1,43,500, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

KTM had unveiled the new 390 Duke with a radical change in design at the 2016 EICMA show in November. The Austrian bike maker also unveiled the new 250 Duke subsequently. The company had previously said that it has no plans to launch 250 Duke in India and the addition of the model for 2017 range comes as surprise.

2017 390 Duke

The new version of the flagship Duke model comes with a more menacing look, thanks to the crisp body panels and chiselled fuel tank. The most notable change is the split-headlight with LED inserts. The tank extensions are now overlapping with the USD forks.

The new 390 Duke is fitted with a full-size exhaust unit in place of the quirky underbelly exhaust unit. The model also boasts of premium features such as such as ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, slipper clutch and the ABS as standard. There is a bigger 13-litre fuel tank in place of 11.5 litre unit.

Based on light weight steel trellis frame, the 390 Duke is powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission. The torque has gone by 3Nm in the new version.

2017 250 Duke

Designed on similar lines of the 390 Duke, the 250 Duke is devoid of split LED headlamps. Instead, it gets a restyled bottom-protruding halogen headlight, with LED inserts. The side and rear profile is in line with the new elder sibling. At the rear, the pillion grab-rail has been moved to the front. The new 250 Duke also features a full-size exhaust. The 250 Duke gets the conventional WP USD forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

The 250 Duke misses out ABS and ride-by-wire technology. It is also fitted with older orange backlit instrument console instead of the new TFT screen to keep price in check.

The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

2017 200 Duke

As expected, the 200 Duke is the same old model with new livery. Unlike the other two Duke models, the 200 Duke sticks to underbelly exhaust. It is powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine with 24.6bhp. However, the mill is now BS-IV compliant.

The popular Duke model misses ride-by-wire tech and ABS. The motorcycle is available in three colour options- Orange, White and Black, while the Orange-coloured alloy wheels is standard. It will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 in the segment.

KTM has commenced bookings for the new Duke range and deliveries will start in a week.