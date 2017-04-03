KTM India launched updated Duke series for 2017 on February 23. The new addition to the naked bike family is 250 Duke. While the company launched 200 Duke in three colour options and 250 Duke in two colour options, the flagship 390 Duke was only available on signature orange livery. The Austrian bike maker now added new colour options to the 390 Duke.

The company has listed the new colour option in the website and the prices remain the same for all colour options. The 2017 390 Duke is priced Rs 2,25,730, ex-showroom Delhi. A report in Indianautosblog claims the white option is retailed as a limited edition and is not available on a pan-India basis.

Also read: 2017 KTM RC 390: Top 7 changes you need to know

The 390 Duke is one of the most sought after affordable street fighter in India and the new version comes with more menacing looks, crisp body panels and a chiseled fuel tank. The fresh design approach is in line with the bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke. Up front, the split-headlight with LED inserts is the real attention grabber. This alone gives the new 390 Duke a fresh stance. The key slot has been removed from the instrument cluster to the front of the fuel tank. The tank extensions are now overlapping with the USD forks.

The pillion grab rail has been moved to the front and it is now integrated to the faring, just behind the rider's seat. The new version also features a full-size exhaust in place of the quirky underbelly exhaust.

The naked bike is powered by the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp. For the enthusiast waiting for more power from the mill, the figure is a bit let down. However, KTM has added more features such as ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface and the ABS as standard for making the package a compelling case.