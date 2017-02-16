KTM India has confirmed that it will launch the 2017 390 Duke on February 23 in India. The Austrian motorcycle maker, co-owned by Bajaj Auto, showcased the new 390 Duke at the EICMA show in November 2016 and it has taken only three months for its arrival in India.

The new version of the popular naked bike comes with more menacing looks, highlighted with crisp body panels and chiseled fuel tank. The design is closer to the bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke. The most notable change is the split-headlight with LED inserts. This alone gives the new 390 Duke fresh stance. In the new model, the key slot has been removed from the instrument cluster to the front of the fuel tank. The tank extensions are now overlapping with the USD forks.

On the side profile, the pillion grab rail has been moved to the front and it is now integrated to the faring, just behind the rider's seat. The new version also features a full-size exhaust in place of the funky underbelly exhaust.

While the shift-in design is inviting, the disappointing bit is that there is no change in the powertrain, including power figure. The naked bike is powered by the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp of power. Braking comes from 320mm front brake disc, gripped by a Brembo-developed Bybre-branded caliper.

In addition, 2017 390 Duke boasts of a ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface and the ABS as standard. The motorcycle also comes in a new frame and WP suspension while the new colour scheme is highlighted with the KTM's signature orange colour.

The latest version is expected to be priced premium by Rs 15,000 to 20,000 over the outgoing model. This means that the new 390 Duke will cost around Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.