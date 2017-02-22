Austrian bike-maker KTM is gearing up for the launch of the 2017 Duke range on February 23, Thursday. The 390 Duke has been confirmed for launch and the company has shared a photo of the new bike's split headlight on social media platforms.

Multiple reports say that KTM will launch 250 Duke in India and the model was recently spotted in the country san camouflage. In that case, 250 Duke will be the third Duke models debuting in India. In addition, the popular 200 Duke will also will get an update. However, it looks like the 200 Duke will feature only new paint schemes and decals to keep the price in check. All being rumours, clear picture of the new Duke series will be revealed tomorrow (February 23).

Here's all you need to know on the new three-member 2017 Duke range.

2017 KTM 390 Duke

KTM had unveiled the new 390 Duke with a radical change in design at the 2016 EICMA show in November. The new version comes with more menacing looks thanks to the crisp body panels and chiselled fuel tank. The most notable change is the split-headlight with LED inserts. The key slot has been removed from the instrument cluster to the front of the fuel tank. The tank extensions are now overlapping with the USD forks.

The new 390 Duke has also ditched the quirky underbelly exhaust for a full-size unit. The motorcycle also boasts of features such as ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface and the ABS as standard.

The disappointing part is the engine. While KTM aficionados were expecting a significant power boost, the 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine will develop the same 44bhp of power. The new version is expected to be priced premium by Rs 15,000 to 20,000 over the outgoing model. Hence, it can be expected at Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

2017 KTM 250 Duke

The new member in Duke's India family, 250 Duke, is expected to feature some differences compared to the international model. This includes MRF Revz-FC1 and Revz-C1 tyres instead of the Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact tyres and instrument cluster from the outgoing model to keep the price in check. The India-spec 250 Duke is may also miss out ABS.

The motorcycle is based on the 390cc sibling's platform. It is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine developing 31bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

In terms of design, the new 250 Duke features a restyled bottom-protruding headlight design with LED inserts. The side and rear profile is in line with the new elder sibling, 390 Duke. At the rear, the pillion grab-rail has been moved to the front. The new 250 Duke also features a full-size exhaust. The 2017 KTM 250 Duke is expected to be priced close to Rs 1.7 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

2017 KTM 200 Duke

While the bigger Duke models will come with major overhaul, the new version of the popular Duke model is expected to feature only a mild nip and tuck. The move is to keep the cost in check and continue to offer the 200 Duke at the same price point. The 2017 Duke 200 will essentially be the same, while freshness will be added with new paint schemes and decals. The naked bike will be powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine with 24.6bhp.

Since the motorcycle will be launched without major updates, the price of the motorcycle is also expected to remain same at Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

According to Bikewale, selected KTM dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new Duke range for a token amount of Rs 20,000.