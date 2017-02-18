1 / 6











Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is expected to introduce the new 2017 Duke range in India on February 23, 2017, and ahead of its launch, coming our way are the spy shots of the new Duke and the 2017 KTM Duke 200.

Also Read: Royal Enfield zooms past TVS Motors, becomes 4th largest motorcycle-seller in India

The latest images of what is believed to be the new KTM 200 Duke came from Motoroids and they confirm the arrival of the new Duke 200 as well. Speculations were rife that Indians will get only the new Duke 390 and not its 200 sibling. The images, however, show a prototype of the new Duke 200 in its disguised avatar.

The new KTM 200 Duke gets the black and orange frame from the current model, but with updated style and design. Based on a lightweight steel trellis frame, the Duke 200 in its new version misses out on features like split headlamps of its elder sibling, while it gets protruding headlight design with LED inserts. The fuel tank in the 200 Duke has been reworked and the key slot has been moved from the instrument cluster to the front of the fuel tank. At the rear, the pillion grab rail is now integrated and also features a full-size exhaust, ditching the underbelly exhaust. The suspension duties will be taken care of by 43mm telescopic fork at the front and a swing-arm at the rear.

At the heart of the new Duke is a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 26hp of power, which is slightly better than the current 200 Duke. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bookings for the new KTM Duke range are said to be underway at the dealerships of the company. The new Duke 200 is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.55 lakh.

Image Source: Motoroids