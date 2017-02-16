KTM aficionados waiting for the launch of the new 200 Duke may be disappointed with latest reports doing the rounds. KTM India is gearing up for the new Duke, but it looks like the 200 Duke will feature only new paint schemes and decals.

Unlike the global model unveiled at 2016 EICMA show in Milan, the India-spec will only get a mild nip and tuck, reports Bikewale. The move is to keep the cost in check and continue to offer the 200 Duke at the same price point, the report adds.

It is also noteworthy that the KTM India website has listed the new Duke 390, while the 200 Duke remains unchanged. This further cements the rumours. KTM India has not given any update on the new Duke series so far.

If KTM launches 200 Duke with just new paint schemes and decals, what we will miss is the new beastly designed model. The 2017 200 Duke comes with a restyled bottom-protruding headlight design with LED inserts. The fuel tank in the 200 Duke has been reworked and tank extensions are longer than before. At the rear, the pillion grab rail has been moved to the front. It is now integrated and is just behind the rider's seat.

The new 200 Duke also features a full-size exhaust, ditching the underbelly exhaust. Visually, the new 200 Duke is a step up from the dated design, and has more contemporary looks inspired from the bigger sibling, 1290 Super Duke.

The new 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 26hp of power which is slightly better than the current 200 Duke. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Select KTM dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new Duke series for a token amount of Rs 20,000. The launch of the new Duke series is expected by the end of February.