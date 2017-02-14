Barely within a month of the launch of new RC series, KTM India has send out a mail to 'block your date' on February 15. The press conference will be addressed by Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj hinting the launch of new 200 Duke and 390 Duke is upon us.

Select KTM dealerships have already opened bookings for the new Duke series for a token amount of Rs 20,000, reports Bikewale, further consolidating the launch speculations.

KTM unveiled the new Duke series at EICMA show in November 2016. In terms of styling, KTM has enhanced the menacing looks of the popular naked bike. The duke twins now look crispier and closer to the bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke. Both models get reworked fuel tanks and extensions are now longer than before. At the rear, the pillion grab rail has been moved to the front. It is now integrated and is just behind the rider's seat. New 200 Duke and 390 Duke also get a full-size exhaust in place of the funky underbelly exhaust.

Most notable change up front in the new 390 Duke is the split headlight with LED inserts. The 200 Duke on the other hand gets a restyled bottom-protruding headlight design with LED inserts.

The new 390 Duke flaunts a ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface, and ABS as standard. The motorcycle is powered by the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp. Braking comes from 320mm front brake disc, gripped by a Brembo-developed By-Bre branded caliper.

The 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 26hp of power which is slightly better than the current 200 Duke. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The 390 Duke is expected to be priced Rs 15,000 to 20,000 more over the outgoing model. Meaning, it will cost around Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Current 200 Duke is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi. Hence the price of the new model can go up to Rs 1.55 lakh.