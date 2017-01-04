South Korean car maker Kia Motors released images of the third-generation Picanto ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut in March.

Designed at the Kia centres in Namyang, Korea and Frankfurt, Germany, the new Picanto features a youthful and energetic character on the exterior. The range also consists of sports-inspired GT-Line that conveys a more pronouncing stance through body lines and subtly sculpted surfaces. The new version comes with a 15mm-longer wheelbase and also pushes the wheels further out into each corner. With a shorter front overhang and longer rear overhang, the new model is the same length (3,595 mm) as the car it replaces. The small is available with a choice of 11 bright paint options.

Inside, new Picanto gets a more stylish cabin highlighted with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. Kia offers a range of customisation options with buyers able to choose from a range of colours for trim and upholstery.

The company is tight lipped regarding the powertrain options. Reports indicate the powertrain range will include a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, three-cylinder unit. The mill will be offered in two state of tunes-99bhp and 118bhp. Base models are expected to get cost-effective naturally aspirated units. A manual gearbox will be the standard choice, while it will be offered with an automatic transmission as well depending upon the market.

After the public debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show in March, the new Picanto will go on sale at the end of the third quarter of 2017 globally. So far there is no confirmation about the arrival of Picanto to India. However, Kia Motors is expected to start India operations this year and a wide variety of products are being considered here. The Picanto makes perfect sense because of its dimensions and it will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.