India Kawasaki Motors has launched homologation special, the 2017 Ninja ZX-10RR, for Rs 21.9 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The track-spec version is priced Rs 2 lakh over the standard Ninja ZX-10R and it is limited to just 500 units worldwide. This means only a small number has been allocated for India.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 998cc inline four cylinder engine which is mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor develops 197bhp of power while the peak torque is 114Nm. The ZX-10RR is two seconds faster than the standard machine around Kawasaki's official test track in Kumamoto, Japan.

Compared to the standard ZX-10R, the ZX-10RR boasts of tappets in the valve train in DLC coating to reduce friction and mechanical loss. The cylinders get extra land to support race camshafts and it gets reinforced crankcases. Updated KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts. This works in harmony with six-axis Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU) that feeds the traction control, ABS, electronic engine brake control, launch control, and cornering management system.

The ZX-10RR is fitted with seven-spoke Marchesini aluminium forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. 43mm inverted balance free fork takes care of front suspension while horizontal back-link with balance free gas-charged shock is fitted at the rear. The Kawasaki ZX10RR has a kerb weight of 206 kg. True to a race-bred bike, the ZX-10RR comes with no rear seats and foot pegs.

The motorcycle is only available in matte black colour and graphic scheme is used by the Kawasaki WorldSBK team during their off-season test sessions. The fairing features minimal white graphics incorporating a snowflake sticker, Japanese symbol for winter. The RR logo is engraved on the pulsar cover and the key of ZX-10RR.