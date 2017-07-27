The wait for the Compass SUV is almost over. Jeep, the iconic American SUV maker, will launch the highly anticipated Compact SUV in India on July 31. A lot has already been written about the upcoming Compass SUV and the web is abuzz with images and specifications of the model.

Now, ahead of its launch, here is a quick recap of Compass — from its engine to specifications.

What is Jeep Compass?

It is the first Made in India vehicle of the brand and is also going to be the most affordable offering in the country. Jeep, which started its innings in the country in August 2016, is putting high hopes on the soon-to-be-launched Compass. It is reported that FCA has invested a whopping $280 million in the plant to support the local production of Jeep. The Ranjangaon plant will be producing right-hand-drive Compass units destined not only for the Indian market but other RHD markets such as Japan, South Africa, Australia and the UK.

When is it coming?

As said, the launch of the Compass has been scheduled for July 31. The new Compass is expected to arrive in the showrooms of the company soon and deliveries are likely to commence immediately after launch. The bookings for the Compass are already open and early numbers indicate the warm receptiveness of the model. The Jeep Compass has managed to get over 1,000 bookings in just three days of opening the bookings.

How many variants and what are the key features?

The Jeep Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O). The SUV will come in five colours — Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red. The new Compass will hit the market with 50+ safety and security features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist. It will be offered with a dedicated four-wheel-drive system and the Terrain Select, which will allow the driver to choose a variety of driving modes - snow, sand or mud.

i) Engines

The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood. The diesel mill will develop 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

ii) Features

The Jeep Compass will offer features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, HID head lamps, LED tail lamps, Rear camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push button start, and Rear parking sensors.

What would be the price of the Compass?

So far, Jeep has not given any idea on the pricing of the Compass in India. However, rumours are rife that the first Made in India offering of Jeep would carry a price tag in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also expected to have its impact on the pricing of the Compass in the country. Jeep recently revised the prices of its models in the country.